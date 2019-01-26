Share:

SIALKOT-Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of by-elections to the vacant posts of chairman and vice Municipal Committee Pasrur here.

The by-elections would be held on February 19, 2019, as all the total 34 councillors of Pasrur Municipal Committee will elect their Chairman and Vice Chairman during these by-polls. The House has recently voted out Ch Altaf Shafi (Chairman) and Muhammad Yaseen (Vice Chairman) during a no-confidence move held in a special session of Pasrur Municipal Committee.