LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission completed training of 19 pathologists, 11 dental surgeons and 24 technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week.

The trained doctors and technicians belonged to Sialkot and Sheikhpura districts. They were trained on their respective MSDS in separate sessions.

The training was about the continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping of patients, facility management and safety, infection control, and effective arrangements for waste disposal.

Additional Director (Trainings) PHC Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Muhammad Basharat Javed were the trainers.