Quetta Gladiators is a cricket team that will be playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the province of Balochistan. One thing that shocked me was that we cannot find any Baloch in the team, except for a Pakhtun from Balochistan, Jhallad Khan, even though there are many players in Balochistan who can play very well and can perform like the national team players. It was announced by the anchor in Kech Festival conducted in Turbat that in the 2019 edition of the PSL, Baloch citizens will be enrolled soon. However, more than 6 months have passed, but no such notification has been confirmed. Cricket players from Turbat are facing poverty, who left their education to pursue their career in cricket. It is a request to PCB to give Baloch players a chance, so that the country can witness what we can do for the national team.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, January 15.