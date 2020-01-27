Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid in a deficit case and reprimanded as the Judge observed that “nothing in the institution is functioning properly”.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, expressing annoyance on the dismal performance of national institution, presided the three-member bench hearing the case related to the railway audit report.

The court further took the minister to task as added further that “a person should first travel by train before taking over the ministry”. The Judge stated that the railways is the most corrupt institution of Pakistan. CJP Gulzar pointed out that Minister should focus on handling the ministry in a better manner.

“The records are not computerised,” SC remarked. “The stations and railway tracks are not in order. Every passenger travelling by train is in danger. The freight trains are also not operating. The whole institution is politicised,” CJP added.''