Manzoor Pashteen, chief of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was arrested early Monday morning from Shaheen Town in Peshawar.

A local official from the Tahkul police station said that, “the PTM chief is being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan where an FIR has been registered against him.”

A senior PTM leader and MNA, Mohsin Dawar also confirmed saying, "last night Manzoor Pashteen was arrested in Tehkaal."