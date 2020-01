Share:

ISLAMABAD - The national players displayed their heroics on the second day of the 4th Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. Shah Khan (KP) beat Ahmed Naqvi (ISB), 64-8, 62-53 and 64-24, Saeed Ahmed (Balochistan) defeated Naseem Paracha (Sindh), 80-45, 39-41, 53-43 and 51-28, Yasir Shehzad (KP) overcame Abdul Rehman (Balochistan), 7-71, 22-67, 63-32, 41-0 and 54-18, Zafar Iqbal (ISB) outperformed Fawad Hussain (Punjab), 65-60, 41-43, 13-64, 39-60 and 72-34, Shahid Shafiq (Punjab) outclassed Tahir Majeed (Sindh), 69-43, 82-22 and 62-53, Imran A Ghaffar (KP) outplayed Saeed Baloch (Balochistan), 48-11, 56-19 and 42-36, Muhammad Asif Toba (Punjab) beat Shahdab Baig (Sindh), 23-60, 70-7, 68-38 and 53-35, Nouman Awan (KP) defeated Mehmood Khan (Balochistan), 73-20, 44-23 and 50-40, Shah Khan (KP) outclassed Saeed Ahmed (Balochistan), 76-13, 51-32 and 51-0, Shahzad Butt (Punjab) beat Naseem Paracha (Sindh), 79-26, 71-9 (70), 42-67, 30-51 and 68-45, Fawad Hussain (Punjab) outplayed Farrukh Usman (Sindh), 49-10, 62-54 and 53-47, and Shahzad Butt (Punjab) defeated Ahmed Naqvi (ISB), 58-19, 61-24 and 68-33.