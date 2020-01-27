Share:

GUJRANWALA-A wicked teenage student of seminary raped a seven-year-old boy here on Sunday. CCTV footage was acquired, the medical test proved the rape and the police after registering a case started investigation. According to details, the incident took place in Majeed Colony area of Satellite Town in Gujranwala where an 18-year-old student of a seminary took a seven-year-old boy to a room of the seminary and raped him. The affected child was shifted to Civil Hospital where medical report proved the rape. The police also acquired the CCTV footage in which the accused was seen taking the child to a room of the seminary.

A case was registered against the rapist and investigations against him were kicked off.

