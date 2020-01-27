Share:

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCK-P) Managing Director Junaid held a meeting with United Nation World Tourism Organsiation (UNTWO) Regional Director Jing Xu to finalise the offer of UNTWO regarding provision of technical support and cooperation in order boost the tourism potential of province in order to attract foreigners to visit the beautiful locations.

The meeting was also attended by TCK-P Additional Secretary Tariq Aslam. The UNWTO regional director offered assistance to the tourism experts in dealing with many challenges including promotion of sustainable tourism and ecotourism. The UNWTO official gave assurance for training support and technical cooperation after visiting the K-P province and ensure encouraging support in order to contribute for the tourism program.