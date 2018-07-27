Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday directed the occupants/ owners of petrol pumps which had been established on the land of Lahore Development Authority, to submit written replies.

The top judge passed the order while heading a three-member bench seized with the hearing of a suo motu notice taken on 25 plots of the land of LDA sold to various persons against throughway price and in violation of lawful bidding at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

During the proceedings, the owners of various petrol pumps including senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami appeared before the bench and said that he was being defamed that he owned six petrol pumps in the city.

Shami said he appeared to get justice. At this, CJP Nisar observed that he (Shami) should not politicize the issue as it was the court of law.

“If an inquiry is ordered all the facts would be clear,” the top judge remarked. On it, Shami said perhaps the court had some grudge against him but the court rejected his view and observed that the court did not nurture grudge against anyone.

“Contempt proceedings could be started against you,” the CJP remarked, reminding Shami for making efforts to approach the court in the appointment case of PTV chairman Ataul Haq Qasmi.

The top judge regretted over previous land rented out to petrol pumps’ owners against Rs 15,000 annually.

“The government failed to protect its land,” the CJP remarked.

Punjab caretaker law minister Zia Haider Rizvi, deputy commissioner Anwarul Haq, LDA Director General Amina Imran Khan were also present there in the court. Law Minister Rizvi told the bench that a committee had been constituted to probe the matter.

At this, the CJP directed the minister to hold meeting of the committee and come up with report on Friday (today).

The owners of the pumps pleaded the court for some days to submit replies but the court turned down their request, observing that “the court give hours not days,”. The court sought their written replies and adjourned the hearing for Friday (today).

Abdullah Malik, President of Civil Society Network, had moved the petition against land of Lahore Development Authority rented out to various owners of petrol pumps in the provincial capital against thruway price and requested the top court for investigation into the matter.

Taking up the matter of famous actress Babra Sharif, The CJP mediated between her and the person whom she had rented her house in Gulberg.

“Wish you would have been a politician and a true Pakistan had been available to its citizens,” Babar Sharif praised the top judge.

In a separate matter related to the kidney failure of a woman applicant, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed administration of NAZ hospital to appear in person on Friday (today).

Samia Munir, a local citizen, appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and submitted an application that she lost her kidneys due to a poor operation she undergone at the hospital.

The woman pleaded the court for transplantation of her kidneys.

At this, the CJP also summoned Pakistan Kidney, Liver Institute and Research Centre for free treatment of the lady. Another woman namely Zeba Tariq appeared before the court with a request for proper arrangements for education of her child. Her son, she said, had a health problem of not sweating and school where he studies does not have proper environment. Doctor advised to keep her son at cold places. At this, the CJP directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Health secretary to submit replies.