LAHORE - It has been observed that cotton crop is susceptible to attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) this year due to climatic change. A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Thursday that farmers must eliminate weeds from the cotton fields to mitigate the impact of this disease. Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) mainly spreads due to attack of Whitefly which serves as mediator of this disease. He said in case of attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV), farmers should start application of fertilizer particularly Magnesium could mitigate impact of the disease.

The spokesman advised that judicious use of fertilizers during hot humid weather could enhance the output.