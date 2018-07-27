Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in Karachi securing 14 out of 21 National Assembly seats while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, receiving a big blow, managed to grab only four seats.

The Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian candidates have been declared victorious on three seats.

According to results shared by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PPP’s Jam Abdul Karim Bijar bagged 66,623 votes in NA-236 and declared successful while PTI’s Masroor Ali remained second with 26,456 votes. PTI’s Jamil Ahmed Khan was leading with 33,289 votes and PPPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch was on second position with 31,907 votes as per the 27 per cent results of polling stations in NA-237. As per 25 per cent results of polling stations of NA-238, PPPP’s Syed Rafiullah was leading with 29,800 votes and PRHP’s Hafiz Aurangzaib was on second position with 16,957 votes.

Results of NA-239 Karachi Korangi-I confirmed the victory of PTI’s Muhammad Akram Cheema with 69,147 followed by MQM-P’s Sohail Mansoor Khawaja on second position with 68,811 votes. Twenty-seven per cent results of polling stations of NA-240 showed lead of MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan securing 48,818 votes against TLP`s Muhammad Asif who bagged 25,997 votes.

As per Election Commission Statics in NA-241 Karachi Korangi-III, polling station results confirm the victory of PTI’s Faheem Khan with 26,706 votes against MQM’s Moin Amir Pirzada who secured 23,873 votes. Furthermore, it also confirmed the victory of PTI’s Saifur Rehman with 27,333 votes in NA-242 Karachi East-I defeating PPPP’s Muhammad Iqbal who bagged 11,823 votes.

PTI Chairman Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi was leading NA-243 Karachi East-II with 94,000 votes as per 43 per cent polling station results. In this National Assembly constituency MQM’s Syed Ali Raza Abdi was on second position with 24,082 votes.

PEC results of NA-244 Karachi East-III confirmed victory of PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi with 69,475 votes while PML-N’s Miftah Islmail Ahmed remained second with 31,247 votes. Likewise PTI’s Amir Liaqat Hussain in NA-245 Karachi East-IV secured 56,664 votes had declared winner as per results of the constituency shared by ECP against MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar who had bagged 35,429 votes.

In NA-246 PTI’s Abdul Shakoor Shaad got 52,750 votes leaving behind TLP’s Ahmed who bagged 42,645 votes whereas Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was on third position with 39,325 votes. PML-N’s Saleem Zia had managed to secure 19,077 votes while MQM-P’s Mehfoz Yar Khan bagged 9,851 votes with a turn out of 38.4 per cent.

In NA-247 Karachi South-II, as per ECP results, PTI’s Dr Arifur Rehman Alvi with 91,020 votes leaving behind TLP’s Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery with 24,680, whereas MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar is on third position with 24,146 votes.

Twenty eight per cent results of NA-248 Karachi West-I, PTI’s Sardar Aziz was leading with 8,827 votes leaving behind PPPP`s Abdul Qadir Patel who secured 8,281 votes.

Faisal Vawda of PTI was leading in NA-249 Karachi West-II with 35,344 votes as per 33 per cent results against PML-N’s Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who bagged 34,626 votes. Results of NA-250 polling stations confirmed victory of Attah Ullah of PTI with 36,049 votes while Fayyaz Kaim Khani from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 29086 votes. 34 per cent of polling stations results of NA-251 shows lead of MQM`s Ameenul Haq with 18,996 votes while Mohammad Aslam from PTI was on 2nd position with 11,360 votes.

PTI’s Aftab Jehangir had won the constituency of NA-252 Karachi West-V as per ECP statistics with 21,065 votes though MQM-P`s Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada on second place with 17,858 votes. In NA-253 Karachi CentralI Usama Qadri of MQM-Pakistan lead with 52426 votes while Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar from PTI is on 2nd position with 49145 votes. The 31 percent of the polling station results of NA-254 Karachi Central II shows the lead of PTI`s Muhammad Aslam Khan with 75,702 votes while MQM-P`s Sheikh Salahuddin on second position with 48,813 votes.

The ECP results further confirmed the victory of Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P with 59,807 votes in NA-255 Karachi Central III while Mehmood Baqi Moulvi from PTI was on second position with 50,352 votes. NA-256 Karachi Central IV confirm lead of PTI`s Muhammad Najeeb Haroon with 89850 against MQM-P`s Amir Wali Uddin Chisti with 45575 votes.

Moreover as per ECP results of provincial assembly constituencies of Karachi, PTI’s Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has been declared winner with 22,561 votes leaving behind Muhammad Rizwan Khan who bagged 16,386 votes from PS-88 Karachi Malir-II. In PS-89 Karachi Malir-III PPPP`s Muhammad Saleem has won by securing 23,923 votes against PTI`s Syed Ali Hussain who had bagged 18.781 votes. PPP`s Abdul Razak Raja had won PS-90 Karachi Malir IV with 16,312 votes while PML-Nawaz`s Shahid Iqbal Arain on second position with 9,363 votes.

Whereas PS-91 Karachi Malir shows the lead of PPP`s Mahmood Alam Jamot with 17876 votes leaving behind PTI`s Khalilur Rehman Jadoon who secured 12,601 votes. MQM-P`s Muhammad Hussain Khan has been declared winner securing 29,889 votes against PTI`s Abid Jilani who bagged 25,639 votes. Also as per ECP statistics MQM-P`s Hamid Zafar has declared on PS-93 Karachi Korangi II with 32,504 votes and PTI`s Waqas Iqbal on second with 21,703 votes.

MQM-P`s Muhammad Wajahat has declared win with 32729 votes on PS-94 Karachi Korangi III against TLP`s Muhammad Shoaib Ur Rehman who secured 14030 votes.

ECP polling station results of PS-95 Karachi Korangi-4 shows MQM-P`s Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan with 21524 votes against TLP`s Muhammad Mehboob Ur Rehman who secured 11643 votes. Similarly MQM-P`s Ghulam Jellani has won PS-96 Karachi Korangi V with 19863 votes leaving behind TLP`s Muhammad Abu Bakar who had secured 18962 votes. PTI`s Raja Azhar Khan has won PS-97 Karachi Korangi VI with 10473 votes leaving behind MQM-P`s Waqar Husain Shah who had bagged 9,395 votes. ECP also declared PTI`s Adeel Ahmed winner with 14,415 votes from PS-98 Karachi Korangi VII while MQM`s Masood Mehmood runner up with 13,006 votes.

Haleem Adil Sheikh of PTI has been decaled winner from PS-99 Karachi East-I with 6,058 votes against PPPP`s Shahab Udding who had bagged 5421 votes. likewise PTI`s Karim Bux Gabol declared winner in PS-100 Karachi East-II with 17,197 votes leaving behind PPPP`s Taj Muhammad with 7,351 votes.

PTI`s Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi has won PS-101 Karachi East-III with 28,034 votes while MQM`s Muhammad Haroon Siddiqui holds second position with 11,534 votes. Also PTI`s Arsalan Taj Hussain has declared winner from PS-102 Karachi East IV with 47,946 votes followed by MQM`s P Muhammad Arsalan Khan with 17,337 votes.

PTI`s Bilal Ahmed has won PS-103 Karachi East-V by securing 41,451 votes against MMA`s Muhammad Junaid who bagged 17,729 votes. On PS-104 Karachi East VI, PPPP`s Saeed Ghani has been declared winner with 27615 votes leaving behind GDA`s Irfan Ullah Khan Marwat who secured 11,194 votes. PTI`s Mohammad Ali Aziz declared winner from PS-105 Karachi East VII with 28,881 votes while MQM-P`s Faisal Rafiq is on second position with 20283 votes. In PS-106 Karachi East VIII PTI`s Jamal Uddin Siddiqui has won with 25,837 votes against MQM-P`s Mohammad Zahid who had bagged 13159 votes.

TLP`s Mohammad Younus Soomro has been declared winner in PS-107 Karachi South I with 26,248 votes and PTI`s Mohammad Ashar on second position with 15,915 votes. In PS-108 Karachi South-II MMA`s Abdul Rasheed has been declared winner with 16,821 votes and PTI`s Abdul Nasir Baloch on second position with 15,577 votes.

ECP results of PS-109 Karachi South-III confirmed the victory of PTI`s Ramzan with 25,345 votes while TLP`s Ahmed was on second position with 19,913 votes. PTI`s Khurram Sher Zaman has won PS-110 Karachi South-IV with 38,878 votes and PPPP`s Syed Najmi Alam is on second position with 14,046 votes. Also at PS-111 Karachi South-V PTI`s Imran Ismail has been declared winner with 30,576 votes while MMA`s Sufian on second position with 8,753 votes.

In PS-112 Karachi West-I PPPP`s Liaqat Ali Askani has been declared winner with 11,971 votes while PTI`s Amjad Iqbal Afridi on second position with 9,393 votes. PS-113 Karachi West-II results show PTI`s Shahnawaz Jaddon winner with 18,685 votes followed by PPPP`s Humayon Mohammad Khan with 14,967 votes. PTI`s Mohammad Shabir has won PS-114 Karachi West-III by bagging 13,321 votes leaving behind MQM`s Shahid Mian with 12,129 votes.

Results of PS-115 Karachi West-IV show victory of TLP`s Mohammad Qasim with 21,596 votes leaving behind PTI`s Abdul Rehman who had bagged 15,068 votes. PTI`s Malik Shehzad Awan has won PS-116 Karachi West-V with 9,966 votes while PML-N`s Salheen on second position with 9,711 votes.

Though the results of PS-117 Karachi West-VI were still pending. However MQM-P`s Adeel Shehzad has won PS-118 Karachi West-VII with 18,491 votes leaving behind PTI`s Malik Mohammad Arif Awan who has secured 12,938 votes. In PS-119 MQM`s Ali Khurshedi declared winner with 23,532 votes while PTI`s Shakeel Akhter on second position with 12,841 votes.

PTI`s Saeed Ahmed has won PS-120 by grabbing 14,561 votes against MQM`s Ahmed Nadeem Mughal who bagged 12,110 votes. PS-121 Karachi West has been won by MQM-P`s Basit Ahmed Siddiqui with 9,936 and PTI`s Jan Muhammad Gabool on second place with 9,469 votes. In PS-122 Karachi West II PTI`s Rabistan Khan has been declared winner with 6,241 votes and MQM-P`s Muhammad Mazahir Amir runner up with 5,476 votes.

Waseem Qureshi of MQM-P is leading in PS-123 Karachi Central I with 28,161 votes and PTI`s Faizan Muslim on second place with 20,574. Similarly, Khawaja Izharul Hassan of MQM-P was leading on PS-124 Karachi Central-II with 26,162 votes against PTI`s Farhan Saleem who had bagged 11,178 votes. PS-125 Karachi Central-III shows lead of PTI`s Syed Mohammad Abbas Jaffery with 30,687 votes against MQM-P`s Abdul Haseeb who had secured 26,818 votes.

ECP results PS-126 Karachi Central IV declared PTI`s Omar Omari winner with 30,337 votes followed by MQM`s Asif Ali Khan who bagged 25,068 votes. Whereas MQM-P`s Kanwar Naveed Jameel was leading in PS-127 Karachi Central-V with 29,939 votes against PTI`s Irfan Mehboob Jilani who had secured 14,424 votes. MQM`s Muhammad Abbas Jaffer lead in PS-128 Karachi Central with 29285 votes leaving behind PTI`s Nusrat Anwar with 27,529 votes.

PTI candidate Syed Imran Ali Shah was leading in PS-129 Karachi Central VII with 39,101 votes against MQM-P`s Maaz Muqaddam who had bagged 17,697 votes. PS-130 Karachi Central-VIII shows lead of PTI`s Muhammad Riaz Haider with 38384 votes and MQM-P`s Jamal Ahmed on second place with 35,984 votes.

Election 2018 Results

NA 272 Total Seats





PTI 119

PMLN 60

PPPP 40

IND 15

MMA 12

mqm 08