­MULTAN - As the preliminary unofficial results continued to pour in from different constituencies of Multan district, the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf emerged as the leading party.

The unofficial results indicated that the PTI candidates are leading the polls in three national assembly seats NA-155, 156 and 157 while PML in two NA-158 and NA-159. One constituency NA-154 is being led by former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan, who is vying as independent candidate.

The first good news for PTI from Multan district came from NA-156 where, according to unofficial results, party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was declared successful. He defeated his opponent PML-N’s Amir Saed Ansari with a margin of over 19000 votes. The initial unofficial result disclosed that Shah Mahmood secured 93497 votes while Amir Saed got 73529.

The constituency consistS of urban areas of Multan and the Election Commission haD set up 312 polling stations for 444724 registered voters. Out of total 13 candidates, four were independent while rest of nine have been fielded by PML-N, PTI, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, All Pakistan Muslim League, Pakistan Awami Raj, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Mustaqbil Pakistan and MMA.

In NA-154 Multan-1, the unofficial results indicated that the election run in this constituency was being led by former federal minister and independent candidate Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan. About 30 per cent of total results have so far been received and PTI’s Ahmad Hassan Dehar is closely following him. PPP’s Abdul Qadir Gillani stands third in the run while PML (N) candidate Salman Qureshi fourth so far.

A total of 13 candidates including the ones fielded by Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, All Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Saraiki Party were in the run from this constituency. The ECP had set up a total of 287 polling stations for 385233 eligible voters in this constituency. Previously this constituency was known as NA-151 and it is consisted of both rural and urban areas of Multan.

In NA-155 Multan-11, despite facing inner demons like direct opposition from party’s city and district presidents, the PTI’s candidate Malik Aamir Dogar is leading the election run in this constituency. About 25 per cent unofficial results have so far been received from the constituency indicating that PML-N’s candidate Sheikh Tariq Rasheed is the closest in the run so far.

The Election Commission had set up a total of 360 polling stations in the constituency for 485810 registered voters. A total of 14 candidates were in the run including the ones fielded by PML-N, PTI, All Pakistan Muslim League, Sunni Tehreek, Pak Sarzameen Party, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Mustaqbil Pakistan and Tehreek Labbaik Islam.

In NA-157 Multan-IV, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood’s son and PTI candidate Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi is leading the polls in this constituency followed by PPP candidate Ali Moosa Gillani, son of former premier Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani. The unofficial results received so far indicated that Zain Qureshi has secured 50150 votes while Ali Moosa Gillani 45583.

Eight candidates are in the run for this constituency out of which four are independent and as many fielded by political parties. Besides PML (N), PPP and PTI, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan has also fielded its candidate from this constituency. The ECP has set up 260 polling stations for 390725 voters of this constituency.

In NA-158 Multan-V, former federal minister and PML (N) candidate Javed Ali Shah is in leading position followed by PTI’s Ibrahim Khan. Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani is running third. The unofficial results received so far disclosed that Javed Ali Shah is ahead with 26415 votes, followed by Ibrahim Khan of PTI with 20582 votes.

A total of seven candidates are in the run from this constituency out of which three are independent and one each from PML (N), PPP, PTI and Pakistan Saraiki Party. The ECP had set up 298 polling stations for 436391 voters.

In NA-159 Multan-VI, the unofficial result received from the constituency indicated that the PML (N) candidate Dewan Zulqarnain Bokhari is leading the run with 14400 votes. He is followed by PTI candidate Rana Qasim Noon, who has so far secured 11133 votes. A total of 14 candidates were in the run from this constituency out of which 10 are independent.

This constituency consists of 36 union councils of Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad. The Election Commission had set up 300 polling stations for 413257 voters in this constituency.

Earlier, the polling took place in peaceful environment and no big incident took place in entire district except a couple of tiny brawls. The counting of votes was underway in all constituencies till filing of this report.

A total of 68 candidates are in the run for six national assembly seats and constituencies and 165 for 13 provincial assembly seats in Multan district. The ECP set up a total of 1817 polling stations across the district for 2556140 eligible voters.

The PML-N and PTI candidates were face to face in all six National Assembly constituencies while PPP’s candidates were missing from NA-155, 156 and 159. The candidates of some other parties like MMA, Tehreek Labbaik and Pakistani Saraiki Party were also in the run from different constituencies.

Highly charged youth took part in election process with full fervour as they brought their families including sisters and mothers to the polling stations to exercise right to vote. Polling began at 8:00 am and continued till 6:00 pm without any interruption. High turn out was observed in urban areas of Multan and long queues of voters, majority of whom were quite young, were seen outside urban polling stations.