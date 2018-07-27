Share:

SWAT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a clean sweep in the district by clinching all 8 seats of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 3 seats of National Assembly.

As per unofficial results, Dr Haider Ali Khan of PTI defeated PML-N KP President Amir Muqam in NA-2 by bagging 47,017 votes while muqam secured 33,087 votes.

Likewise, on NA-3 which was considered one of the important constituencies as tough competition was expected between PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s Saleem-ur-Rehman which was won by the PTI candidate by getting 68,162 votes while his opponent secured 22,756.

PTI’s Murad Saeed was leading with 11,351 votes against his opponent, ANP’s Saleem Khan, who got only 4,106 votes on NA-4.

While looking into 8 KP Assembly constituencies, all were won by the PTI candidates with heavy lead.

In PK-2, PTI’s Sharafat Ali won the seat by securing 19,350 votes while his opponent, Syed Jafar shah of the ANP bagged 11,220 votes. In PK-3, PTI’s Dr Haider Ali Khan secured 16,510 votes while his opponent, Sardar Khan of PML-N bagged 11,964 votes.

In PK-4, PTI’s Azizullah won by narrow margin with 14,426 votes while his opponent, Amir Muqam got 14,244 votes.

In PK-5, Mingora city, PTI’s Fazal Hakeem got 22,463 votes while his opponent, Amin of MMA got 12,464 votes.

In PK-6, Dr Amjad of PTI secured 24,225 votes while PML-N’s Habib Ali Shah got 9,917 votes while Dr Amjad also emerged victorious on PK-7 seat by securing 19,460 votes while his opponent, Waqar Khan of ANP secured 10,211 votes. Result of the PK-8 constituency was not declared till filling of the story but sources said that the PTI’s Muhibullah Khan was taking the lead.

In PK-9, Mehmood Khan of PTI grabbed 17,283 votes while his opponent Ayub Khan of ANP bagged only 6,186 votes.