KARACHI - Several unpredictable results not only upset traditionally dominant political parities but also perturbed key figures in the Sindh province.

The mismanagement of the Election Commission of Pakistan causing unnecessary delay of more than 24 hours in the announcement of unofficial results put a question mark on the transparency of the elections and jolted various parties.

One of the biggest upsets was the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contesting from NA-246, the traditional PPP constituency, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shakoor Shad managed to secure the seat.

Similarly, another PPP traditional seat NA-248 adjacent to PPP’s stronghold Lyari, was snatched by PTI’s Sardar Aziz, defeating Qadir Patel. PPP lost both the seats, but, interestingly, won NA-236 and NA-238 in district East, Karachi.

Another alarming situation occurred in two National Assembly constituencies – NA-245 and NA-247 – where Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan key leader Dr Farooq Sattar was defeated by PTI contenders, Amir Liaquat Hussain and Arif Alvi. The victory of Amir Liaquat Hussain is considered another major upset for MQM-P like the defeat of Ali Raza Abidi at the hands of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from NA-243.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faced the biggest upset in Karachi as its president Shehbaz Sharif was defeated by PTI’s Faisal Vawda with a slight margin in NA-249. Former finance minister Miftah Ismailfails to secure NA-244 seat was defeated by PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi.

Two major political parties – Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi – also failed to bag any seat. Mustafa Kamal, PSP chief, who had made tall claims of formation of the Sindh government even failed to secure his own seats, NA-253 and PS-124, and was not considered among runner-up candidates.

Similarly, MQM-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed who strengthened his politics in various parts of the city and held big gatherings in his traditional areas faced defeat in NA-240 and NA-254.

A similar situation occurred in Interior Sindh where some of the prominent political figures were defeated unexpectedly. PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost to PPP’s Nawaz Yousuf Talpur in NA-220, district Tharparker, Umerkot.

Former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza who was running an anti-PPP group as part of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) faced defeat in his hometown Badin (PS-75) at the hands of PPP’s Ismail Rahu.

Three former chief ministers of the province, Ghaus Ali Shah, Liaquat Jatoi and Arbab Ghulam Rahim, lost their traditional seats. PPP’s Nafisa Shah defeated Ghaus Ali Shah in NA-208, Khairpur. Former Sindh CM Liaquat Jatoi who contested from NA-234 of district Dadu on PTI ticket failed to secure the seat and was defeated by Irfan Ali Leghari of PPP. Similarly, Arbab Ghulam Rahim of GDA was defeated by PPP’s Ali Mardan Shah in PS-52, Umerkot. Former Senate chairman and PTI’s aspirant from NA-196, Jacobabad, Muhammadmian Soomro, was defeated by PPP’s Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani. It is worth mentioning here that the Election Commission has yet to announce complete results of the constituencies. The respective political parties have, however, confirmed these results.