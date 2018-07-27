Share:

KARACHI - The religious parties which were being, earlier, considered major political entities to make dent in political landscape in the city, have been badly refused by voters except MMA. The Rah-e-Haq Party, Allah-ho Aakbar Tehrik and Tehrik Labaik Pakistan could not get single seats despite rigorous campaign by these parties. Though supporters of these parties claimed that they could get more than two or three seats but pre-poll rigging have undermined their vote bank.

According to details, various religious cum political parties were contested in general election 2018 from Karachi that include Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Tehreek Labaik, Pakistan, interestingly, several banned forces also participate in the election including Jamat ud Dawa were participate in general election of Pakistan under the banner of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) formerly known as Sipha-e-Sahaba had participate in the election under the banner of Rah-e Haq Party.

The spokesperson of Rah-e-Haq Party Umar Mawiya told that party have concern over the election results in Karachi as the party have facing defeat on different seats of national and provincial assemblies. He said that party candidate has contesting from NA-238 but results of the seat did not provided by the ECP.

TLP spokesperson Muhammad Ali told The Nation that the Election Commission of Pakistan has wasted 22 billion rupees of nation. He said that we rejected the results of ECP as the election has rigged with a conspiracy.

The Karachiites that rejected the religious-cum-political elements as the above failed to maintain their any position in Karachi while the above mention parties were secured very thin number of votes, witnessed in current results of ECP. The general election also rejected the impression that a handsome vote bank of right is present in the port city. It is worth to mention here that the religious parties’ alliance MMA had upset in Karachi in general election 2002 when Muttahida Quami Movement Party had loss its traditional seats against the MMA.

In 2018, the religious parties including jamat-e-islami, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUI), Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Tehreek-e-Jaffria Pakistan and the Jamiat Ahle Hadith again allied under the banner of MMA and aimed to defeat MQM from the city but the citizens of the mega city Karachi has rejected the alliance in current election and voted as secular force PTI, it won on 12 seats of national assembly out 21, as per the current results. Similarly, Tehreek-e-Labaik, Pakistan was also emerge a big religious force before the election in Karachi and public also shown its interest to vote the religious party but election results present other picture as the religious party has faced defeat in the city.