Share:

Lahore : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday visited Services Hospital and inquired after Dr Umair who is under treatment there.

Principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz and MS Services Hospital Dr Saleem Cheema were also present. The minister gave bouquet to Dr Umair and directed providing best treatment facilities to the injured doctor.

Dr. Umair got seriously injured last night in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital when the attendants of a patient brutally torture him.

She said that torture on doctors by the attendants will not be tolerated in any hospital. Attendants should behave with respect with doctors in hospitals. He said that a draft will soon be presented in the assembly for providing protect to the doctors in the hospitals. Strict legal action will be taken in case of torture by the attendants on the doctors.