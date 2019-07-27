Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the grieved families of the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred by the terrorists on Pak-Afg border and Balochistan.

PM Imran Khan said “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.”

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while paying tribute to martyrs said “We shall ensure defence and security of motherland at the cost of our sweat and blood.”