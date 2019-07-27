Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to form Insaf Traders Forum.

A delegation of traders in this regard called on PTI’s Central Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan here at Central Secretariat Islamabad. The central leadership of PTI will ask its provincial governing body of Punjab to form the forum.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, the delegation in the meeting apprised the latter about the problems faced by the traders community. The delegation stressed on the need to immediately form Insaf Traders Forum to mobilise the trader community.

The delegation of traders included Haji Tahir Naveed, Sajjad Hussain, Liaquat Hayat Khan, Mirza Shafiq, Haji Talib Hussain, Haji Azam, Dr. Jamil Malik, Haji Mohammad Khalid, Mian Mohammad Saeed, Mian Tariq Firoze, Mian Idress and others.

Separately, Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai called on Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee here at Islamabad.

Yusufzai called on Chief Organiser Saif Ullah Khan Nyazee and both sides discussed political issues, said a statement.

Nyazee expressed pleasure over peaceful conclusion of first-ever general elections in the newly merged tribal areas. He termed the conduct of elections, a great achievement PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Acknowledging the tribal people’s sacrifices for the country, Nyazee said that time has come to address the grievances of their tribal brethren.