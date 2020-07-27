Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fourth provincial meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would be held in Peshawar today (Monday).

The purpose of holding NCOC session in the provincial capitals was to acknowledge and appreciate the provinces’ efforts in coordinating, collaborating and collating joint measures with the federal government through NCOC to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), safety and health guidelines.

It also aimed to muster national unity against COVID-19, review efforts of the provinces to ensure SOPs and appreciate their efficiency in implementing national decisions to cope with the pandemic.

The NCOC session would discuss ground checks, SOPs compliance in cattle markets and pre-Eid shopping, measures to control public visits to recreational, picnic spots and hill stations on Eid in KP, update on smart lockdowns, hotspots and contact tracing, disease prevalence and low testing in various cities of KP and KP government’s Anti-COVID-19 strategy.

The entire NCOC team comprising of Chairman NCOC and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, National Coordinator NCOC Lt Gen Hamood-Uz-Zaman Khan, Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Prime Minister’s Focal person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and others would participate in the meeting and the provincial representatives would join through Video link where the session would be hosted by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

The NCOC, earlier, had organized provincial sessions in Lahore, Karachi and Quetta where the meetings were hosted by the chief ministers where chief secretaries, senior officials of the local administrations, provincial representatives of other provinces (through video link) and the entire NCOC team participated in the meeting.