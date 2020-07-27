Share:

DADU - -Four people died of COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad during the last 24 hours. Of these four patients, two belonged to district Jamshoro while one each from district Umerkot and district Sanghar. Haji Saleem, 52, of Jamshoro, and 61-year-old Muhammad Nasir died of COID-19 on Saturday. They were admitted to isolation ward of the hospital on July 17 and July 20, 2020, respectively, read the death certificates issued by the hospital administration. Similarly, a 50-year-old woman, Nasreen, belonging to Tando Adam and 38-year-old Sangram s/o Saloo of Umerkot district breathed their last on Sunday. The bodies of all four patients were handed over to their families as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for burial in their native areas.