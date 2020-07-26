Share:

ISLAMABAD-Fruits and vegetables exports from the country during fiscal year ended on June 30,2020 witnessed 3.80 per cent and 27.95 per cent respectively as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2019-20, the country earned $431.272 million by exporting about 807,313 metric tonnes of fruits as against the exports of $415.497 million 755,688 metric tonnes of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 836,330 metric tonnes of vegetables valuing $299.290 million also exported during the period under review as against the exports of $233.910 million of same period last year.

Rice exports from the country during the period under review registered about 5.12 per cent growth as about 4,166,123 metric tonnes of rice worth $2.175 billion exported, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice export from the country during the same period of last year was recorded at 4,120,137 metric tonnes valuing $2.096 billion, it added.

Meanwhile, the country earned $790.792 million by exporting about 890,207 metric tonnes of Basmati rice in 12 months of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020 as against the exports of 659,571 metric tonnes valuing $634.532 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,275,923 tonnes rice other then Basmati worth $1.384 billion also exported during last year as against the exports of 3,460,555 metric tonnes valuing $1.435 billion of same period last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports during fiscal year 2019-20 decreased by 5.38 per cent as it went down from $4.607 billion to $4.361 billion.

The decreasing trend in exports of food commodities were mainly attributed to COVID-19 Pandemic, which has also effected the other economies of the world.

The exports of food commodities from the country during month of June, 2020 also decreased by 3.38 per cent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.