Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is committed to eradicate corruption from the country through better legislation with the support of opposition.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the drafts relating to FATF, National Security and National Accountability Bureau have been sent to opposition.

He said that the government expects that the opposition will look into the matter with an open heart and after response received from the opposition, these matters will be discussed sitting together.

The Foreign Minister told that process of legislation continues as treasury and opposition have different points of view on different laws.

He further said that a 24-member parliamentary committee has been constituted to work out on these differences for a better legislation.

Laws against corruption are not aimed to harass anyone unfairly but those who looted the country ruthlessly should be brought to book, he added.