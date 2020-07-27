Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider khan said on Sunday that unresolved Kashmir dispute was a potential threat for peace in South Asia and durable peace could not be established between Pakistan and India until Kashmir issue would not be resolved.

In an interview to media on Sunday, he urged upon the international community to exert pressure over India to immediately stop the flagrant human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of oppressive Indian forces.

The Prime Minister said that the Kashmir issue had become in the sharp focus of the world attention due to unprecedented sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their mother land. It was now the collective responsibility of the international community to come forward and play their practical role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said implementation of United Nations’ (UN) resolution on Kashmir was the only way to settle the Kashmir dispute for establishing permanent and lasting peace in the region.

He underscored the need for immediately stopping killings of Kashmiri’s and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to explore the avenues through diplomatic means for the settlement of Kashmir dispute.

He said occupied Kashmir had been under complete siege and lockdown for the last eleven months and even communication system was not operating in held territory while 8 hundred thousands Indian troops had been engaged to crush the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Indian government had been using all illegal and immoral tactics to change the demography of the state. For this purpose 27 thousand illegal state subjects had been issued to non-state residents.

Turning to the observance of Black day on 5th of August, he said Kashmiri’s would again demonstrate their firm determination on this day that whole Kashmiri nation was united against the Indian repressions and would continue their struggle till the complete liberation of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Chairman Senate had informed that the special session of the Senate would be held in Muzaffarabad on 5th of August to express complete solidarity with the people occupied Kashmir. This session, he said, would be a milestone in context of current situation obtaining in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged upon the Indian government to allow the foreign journalists and human rights activists to visit occupied Kashmir to monitor the grave situation prevailing over there.