BAHAWALPUR - Locust is being exterminated from Bahawalpur division through an effective strategy of monitoring and spraying. This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while talking to media on Sunday. He said that the situation of locust was under control in the division. He said that mechanism had been devised for timely reporting of locust swarms which was proving helpful in getting rid of them right away. To a question, he told that only 4 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours which was an encouraging sign and showed that the virus was on the decline in the area. He said that people had followed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) which proved fruitful. He said that cattle markets had been operational in Bahawalpur since July 15 for sale of sacrificial animals with strict SOPs. He urged people to follow the instructions regarding COVID-19 during Eid ul Azha to help mitigate the virus.