A meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will be held today in Peshawar.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan will also attend the meeting which will review coronavirus situation in the country as well as arrangements made for cattle markets.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 274,289 with the virus claiming 20 more lives, bringing the death toll to 5,842.

According to the latest figures from the NCOC, 1,176 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and now the total tallies stand at 92,073 in Punjab, 118,311 in Sindh, 33,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11,601 in Balochistan. 1,989 total cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, 14,884 in Islamabad and 2,034 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 1,890,236 people have been tested across the country and 22,056 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 241,026 patients have recovered while the condition of 1,229 patients is critical.