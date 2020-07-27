Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that Pakistan is among the few countries that have largely controlled Covid-19 pandemic in a short period.

Addressing media on Monday, he said the deaths reported due to Coronavirus yesterday were the lowest in three months. The Prime Minister said with a continuous declining trend of Coronavirus cases in the country, the pressure on hospitals has reduced.

He said the PTI government was the first that adopted the policy of smart lockdown, which proved successful. He said other countries replicated this policy. Imran Khan said the countries that enforced complete lockdown, such as India, suffered a lot in respect of increase in poverty.

He said disbursement of amount among the needy under Ehsaas Program during the pandemic was another success story of the government.

The Prime Minister warned that if precautionary measures are not adopted during Eid-ul Azha and Muharram-ul Haram, the country will witness another spike of Coronavirus cases.He said in case of increase in the cases after Eid and Muharram, the government will have to impose lockdown again, which will negatively affect economy of the country.

PM Imran Khan appealed to people to strictly observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 during the Eid and Muharram.