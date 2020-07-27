Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir yesterday postponed his visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.”

In a tweet, the UNGA president said: “We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, due to some technical flight problems.”

He added: “I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues & priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he was looking forward to the UNGA chief’s visit.

“I look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon for a constructive and fruitful visit,” he replied to Bozkir’s tweet,

The UNGA president-elect was scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 27 as Pakistan prepares to brief him in the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Minister Qureshi had said that he will brief the UNGA chief on the Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

“As the UNGA president-elect is coming here, I will present before him Pakistan’s position on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is suffering the worst human rights situation,” the foreign minister had said.

Ambassador Volkan Bozkir has been elected as the President of UNGA’s 75th session. Earlier, UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa visited Pakistan in January last year.

The visit was announced when India was restricting movement of the UN-deployed observers to hide the truth.