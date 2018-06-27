Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has faced a big setback in Balochistan as its important leader in the province Sardar Yar Muhammad Khan Rind has been disqualified from contesting elections.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Khan Rind was the provincial president of PTI, who had joined the party in 2015. He had submitted his nomination papers from the constituency NA-260 and PB-17 Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi and Khachi for the upcoming general elections.

Rind’s nomination papers were rejected by the Returning Officer as several cases were registered against him. He had challenged the decision of RO in Balochistan High Court.

On Tuesday during hearing Sardar Rind was not present in person but his lawyer Rana Aamir appeared before the court on his behalf. BHC upheld the verdict of Returning Officer and barred Sardar Rind from contesting elections.