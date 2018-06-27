Share:

PESHAWAR - The temporarily-displaced people of Kurram district opposed procedure of rehabilitation of the displaced families and warned that if their demand of return to their respective hometowns were not met, they would move the court and also march on Islamabad to hold a sit-in outside the Parliament House.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, a group of elders led by Roohullah said that at least 1,000 families of Parachinar had been displaced from their villages for the last 11 years but the federal government had never paid attention towards their miseries.

“The government is forcefully sending the displaced families to their villages and those not willing are threatened that their national identity cards and passports would be blocked and their properties would be confiscated,” he alleged, adding that the policy for rehabilitation was sheer injustice with them.

He said that after 11 years, when people returned to their hometowns, they found their houses destroyed but the government was not ready to release funds for reconstruction of the damaged houses, shops and other infrastructure.

Besides, he alleged that some elders of the area were hand-in-glove with the administration and forcing the people to return to their respective hometowns so that to show their performance in media, adding that the displaced families were unable to reconstruct their damaged houses with their own resources.

“The government should take the displaced people on board as stakeholders so that the issues could be resolved through negotiations,” he suggested, adding that they were willing to extend every support to the administration for restoration of peace in the area.