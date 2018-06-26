Share:

OKARA-Former Punjab minister Raza Ali Gillani has launched his election campaign along with PTI NA-143 candidate Syed Gulzar Sibtain.

It is interesting that PML-N former provincial minister Raza Ali Gillani had sever political differences with former MNA Rao Ajmal Khan.

Gillani had informed the PML-N leadership that he would not contest the election in PP-184 Okara-II under Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, a candidate for National Assembly in NA-143 on the ticket of PML-N.

The Gillani had earlier not agreed in spite of the meeting with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. But the PML-N leadership some three days back had awarded PP ticket to Raza Gillani.

However, he was still running the campaign with PTI NA-143 candidate Gulzar Sibtain. So it could be a problem for PML-N to field another candidate in PP-184.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) lead said that his party would change the thana culture after coming to power. Rao Hassan Sikandar, the PTI candidate for NA-142 seat, said also his late father Rao Sikandar Iqbal did politics as a gentleman.

He said he never grew military groups to pressurise his voters. Gentility was the first and foremost principle of his politics, he said.

He said now was the time to bring real change with vote for true service of the masses.

Honour and respect would be reserved only for those who deserve it, he said.