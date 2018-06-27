Share:

KARACHI - The additional district and session judge Larkana, Gul Zameer Solangi’s resignation went viral on social media on Tuesday. The judge kept silence on his resignation, but the SHC official has denied by saying that he has yet to receive the resignation.

News was spread that ADJ Larkhana, Gul Zameer has decided to quit his job, due to humiliating behaviour of honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan on June 23 during his visit to Larkana. The resignation went on-air widely.

When contacted, the judge did not give any respond in this regard, nor was the registrar of the Sindh high court ready to comment in this regard. The silence from both the sides have created more rumours, despite passing several hours no clarification has been made.

The reporters were continuously trying to inquire, but no one was ready to clarify the news.

Finally, the SHC official has issued official version after eight hours to clarify that a ‘resignation letter’ which was circulated widely on media and shared on social media was fake. He added that neither such resignation letter has been sent nor received by the office of the Registrar.

Earlier, the resignation letter went viral on media that claimed that ADJ Larkana, Gul Zameer Solangi’s resigned from the post due to humiliating behavior of honourable Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, which was widely aired in the electronic, print and social media.

He made headlines after the chief justice of Pakistan reprimanded him and threw his cell phone for keeping it in the courtroom, has tendered his resignation.

During his visit to Larkana, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed anger at a sessions judge and threw his mobile phone onto the desk during his visit to district courts in Larkana, asking him to leave his phone in his chamber.

While witnessing the proceedings in the courtroom of Second Additional Sessions Judge Gul Zameer Solangi, the CJP who was standing next to him asked a couple of questions and upon getting unsatisfactory reply called Larkana District and Sessions Judge Abdul Naeem Memon, and expressed his resentment.

He also asked the judge about number of cases he had heard from the morning. The additional judge replied with ‘three’.

Justice Nisar expressed his displeasure and said how justice could be ensured when the judicial process was this slow.