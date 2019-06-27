Share:

Lahore-2018 has been an exciting year for dramas with channels picking up on more challenging and ground-breaking storylines, which went beyond entertainment to inform and educate public.

Lux Style Awards are coming with all the shenanigans. The time is inching so near for the celebs to walk the glorious red carpet of LSA scheduled on the 7th July to take the most desired award home.

However it is hard to predict who gets the award yet we think Khaani will steal the show as it bagged 6 nominations in TV category.

Some dramas create history and Khaani is undoubtedly one of them. The dynamic duo Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi left a mark upon the viewers with their signature drama.

Penned by Asma Nabeel, the drama serial proved itself to be a complete package perfectly blended with affection, spirituality, power and crime.

Starring the gorgeous Sana Javed and very versatile Feroze Khan, Khaani captivated its audience from the time the drama serial released its teaser trailer.

While Feroze’s portrayal of Mir Hadi was impeccable, Sana Javed was equally brilliant as Khaani. Their on-screen chemistry was lit throughout the drama and they got a lot of recognition as the hit on-screen couple of 2018.

After a brief two year hiatus from the small screen, budding actress Sana Javed made her comeback on television alongside Feroze Khan in Khaani and without any doubt her acting in the serial was outstanding.

The rest of the cast in the serial included Mehmood Aslam, Saman Ansari, Qavi Khan, Salma Hasan, Rashid Farooqui, Muhammad Ali, Seemi Pasha, Shehzad Malik, Shanzel, and Rimha.