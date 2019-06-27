Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Farzam Raja and Noor Muhammad won the Captain Junaid Shaheed Tennis Tournament 2019 after beating Muhammad Yayah and Imran Shahid 6-2, 6-4 in the open doubles final.

It was easy ride for M Farzam Raja/Noor Muhammad in the first set as they took the set 6-2, by breaking second and fourth games of the opponents. They have to dig deep to take second set 6-4, by breaking 10th game of Yayah/Imran.

Major General Rehan Akbar Baki was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the players. He appreciated the efforts of former Davis Cupper Inam-ul-Haq for organising tennis tournaments in the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard home land. Inam, director tournament, thanked the chief guest for taking time out of his busy schedule.

He also thanked former Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and current Secretary Rashid Malik who provided trophies, medals and balls for the tournament and PLTA SVP Rizwan Mashahdi for providing tennis facility in Shalimar Tennis Club, Rawalpindi. Inam also congratulated newly-elected PLTA President Dr Raheel Siddiqui.