RAWALPINDI - First dengue patient of the year was admitted in Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that Habib, resident of Nawab Colony, Dhok Hassu was reportedly infected in Peshawar, as he fell ill after coming from Peshawar after Eid Holidays.

The in-charge anti-dengue drive said that the patient reached HFH with signs and symptoms of dengue fever and was admitted to dengue fever ward after being suspected as dengue-infected. After dengue serology, his tests diagnosed to be positive for the infection, he added.

He said that as large number of people daily come from Peshawar, the Pashto speaking localities of Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Westridge and Kohinoor mills areas have been declared high-risk areas.

The DHO said that fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti-dengue spray is also being carried out at the bus terminals.

He said that dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.