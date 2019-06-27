Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan Wednesday unveiled logo for the 33rd National Games here at Qayyum Sports Complex. The games will kick off from Oct 26 to Nov 1, 2019.

In order to unveil the logo, a colourful function was held which was attended by officials of POA, KP sports department and players. Atif said the PTI government was providing opportunities to youth to earn a good name for the country in all spheres of the life.

“We have given top priority to promote sports and tourism sectors by utilizing all the available resources,” he informed adding that Rs5 billion have been kept for this purpose. “A portion of this huge amount, he added would be spent on making roads to reach new and old tourist places.”

We are committed and decided to provide the best available facilities to the 10,000 plus players who will be participating in the 33rd National Games scheduled to begin in Peshawar,” he added.