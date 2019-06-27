Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan need to cooperate in order to prevail peace and prosperity in the region.

While addressing at Institute of Strategic Studies, he said that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has visited Pakistan at the right time as it will strengthen the ties between both countries. He also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan has supported each other in the past as well.

Talking about the bilateral relations, he asserted that both countries are aware of the challenges and they are with each other in every up and down. “Pakistan’s vision is clear”, he added. “We, both, are together in every thick and thin situation”.

President Ashraf Ghani appreciated Pakistan’s role in restoration of peace in Afghanistan. Both leaders exchanged views over economy and to amplify communication between the people of both countries.

It was agreed upon to make strategies for the welfare of the people by working on sectors such as communication, energy, culture, bilateral ties and peace.

Let it be known that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reached Islamabad earlier today and was welcomed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

He met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest. Guard of honor was given to the Afghan president at the PM House.