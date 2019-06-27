ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players started their 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2109 campaign in great style as they beat their respective opponents in different categories played in Macau.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent eight players for playing in U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 along with a coach and the manager for the championship. The first and second rounds of championship were played on Wednesday. In U-13 first round, Abdullah Nawaz beat Bantgam Palage Nilantha of Sri Lanka 11-1, 11-8 and 11-2, whereas Wong Lee Hong of Malaysia beat Saboor Khan of Pakistan 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.

In U-15 first round, Mohammad Hamza Khan beat Ethan Chua Jie of Singapore 11-2, 11-8 and 11-5, whereas Harith Daniel of Malaysia beat Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7. In U-17 first round, both Pakistanis Mohammad Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman got byes, while in the second round, Farhan Hashmi beat Dalina Perira of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-2, 11-7, whereas Noor Zaman beat Hong Yueng Siag of Tiapei 11-1, 11-0, 11-1. 

 

In U-19 first round, Haris Qasim of Pakistan beat Manue Chan of Macau 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 while Hamza Sharif of Pakistan beat Wong King Yueng of Hong Kong 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.

