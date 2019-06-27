Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak on Thursday has said that the matters with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) have been settled by addressing their reservations.

Addressing a press conference with BNP president Akhtar Mengal, the PTI leader said that distances with BNP occurred due to not completely implementing the agreement.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Mengal said that his party cannot go side-by-side with the incumbent government if Prime Minister (PM) won’t address the missing people issue.

Earlier, BNP president Akhtar Mengal had forwarded a written message to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman via Maulana Asad Mehmood, informing him of not participating in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

The opposition was also requested in the letter to consider BNP-M recommendations and demands in the APC.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting with BNP-M delegation and discussed progress on Mengal’s six-point agenda and development works in Balochistan.