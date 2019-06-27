Share:

An accountability court on Thursday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique’s judicial remand by 14 days in connection to the Paragon Housing scam case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Salman Rafique before the court as the Khawaja brothers 14-day judicial remand ended today. Saad Rafique who was attending the budget session in the National Assembly did not appear before the court.

The court then extended the remand of the Khawaja brothers for 14 days and ordered the brothers be presented on July 11.

On December 11, the accountability watchdog arrested Saad Rafique and his brother, after the Lahore High Court rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the Paragon Housing scam.