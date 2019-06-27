Share:

KHANEWAL/ TOBA TEK SINGH/ HAFIZABAD-Six persons including two girls were killed while 44 others were injured in different road accidents, according to police.

In Khanewal, four persons of a family were crushed to death after a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle on Abdul Hakeem Road. According to details, Abdul Ghaffar s/o Sadiq r/o Mauza Jassu Kawain was his way home on a motorbike along with two women and four children. A speeding trailer, coming from the opposite direction, hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, Abdul Ghaffar, his nephew Mukhtar Ahmed and two nieces - Tayyaba and Samia died on the spot. Three persons including two women and a minor were injured in the accident. Police and rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital in critical condition. The trailer driver escaped from the scene.

In Toba Tek Singh, a bus driver died and 40 passengers were injured when a bus collided with a truck on Motorway M-4 near Gojra. The bus was on the way to Layyah from Faisalabad. The bus driver was identified as Sajid Ali of Lodhran. The injured were admitted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

In Hafizabad, a villager was killed while another sustained serious injuries after a dumper hit the motorbike they were travelling on near Pindi Bhattian. According to police source, Kamil Ali along with his friend Mithoo Ilyas of Mohallah Hassanpura Pindi Bhattian was on the way to Pindi Bhattian on a motorbike when a recklessly driven dumper hit the bike. Resulting, Kamil Ali died instantly while Mithoo sustained serious injuries. The police shifted the dead body and the injured to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian and registered a case against the dumper driver who fled away after the mishap.