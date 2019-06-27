Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday withdrew his petitions for bail in three cases including the Park Lane company, bulletproof cars, and Toshakhana.

In this regard, Zardari himself conveyed his decision to withdraw the petitions to the IHC dual bench which was conducting hearing of his petitions seeking bail in aforementioned cases.

After seeking the judges’ permission to address the court, the former president informed the bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that he intended to withdraw his bail petitions.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the courtroom during the hearing of the bail petitions of his father.

In the beginning of hearing, the former president came to the rostrum and said that no one can bar him from establishing a company, adding that all the cases against him are fake.

He added that prosecutor said that he had developed a company but there is no evidence of loan. He continued that in past, he was sentenced to jail for eight years in famous BMW case. God had helped me and I faced the charges, maintained Zardari.

He questioned the legitimacy of the cases filed against him saying that he was well aware of the reasons for his victimisation. He said that false cases were filed against him. I know what my actual crimes were and why I stand before you today. I am no stranger to injustices; I have spent many years in prison and am ready to bear this injustice too, said the former president.

Since NAB had earlier issued warrants for the former president’s arrest in the Park Lane case, the bureau will formalise Zardari’s arrest in that case at some point in the future.

Talking to media after the hearing, Zardari said that only petitions were withdrawn and not cases. He said that if they wanted to put him in prison they can.

On the occasion, stringent security arrangements were made by deploying security personnel to avoid any untoward situation.

The former president had filed three petitions before the IHC, seeking bail in the Park Lane case and two others. The NAB chairman has already issued warrants for his arrest in Park Lane case.

The Park Lane case is related to alleged fake bank accounts. As per NAB’s record submitted before the IHC, it is “regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/S Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estates Private Limited and others”.

In other cases, the NAB said that Zardari in connivance with former prime minister and fellow party leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, illegally obtained three luxury bullet-proof cars, two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus from the Toshakhana (the state gift repository), which were gifted by the governments of UAE and Libya.

It further said that Zardari paid Rs37.16 million as duty/tax on the said vehicles through cheques issued from the fake accounts in question.

In reply to these petitions, the anti-graft body adopted: “All the proceedings were taken in accordance with law and there is absolutely no violation of fundamental rights of petitioner, he had been given complete opportunity vide call up notice to clarify allegations levelled against him.”

“There is no statutory provision provided in the law whereby NAB is bound to inform or notice before arrest hence this petition is liable to be dismissed,” contended the bureau.

Therefore, the bureau prayed to the court that petitions of Zardari seeking bail may be dismissed in the interest of justice.