Mardan - Another eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Mardan taking the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,029, reveal the statistics issued by the deputy commissioner office here on Friday.

So far, about 4,000 tests were conducted in the district in which the reports of 2867 people came back negative. A total of 553 people were allowed to go home from quarantine centres so far after clearance, while around 45 patients were under treatment at different isolation centres.

A total of 43,702 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.