Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. The COAS appreciated Japan’s contributions to Pakistan against COVID-19, said the statement. The ISPR further added that the visiting dignitary also praised Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography (PET-CT) & Cyclotron System and Biplane Angiography System at Armed Forces Institute of Radiology & Imaging (AFIRI) in Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, the COAS while speaking on the occasion said that AFIRI being state-of-the-art facility is providing high quality medical services to people of Pakistan. While acknowledging untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country, he said that Army Medical Corps will continue to serve the nation through professional excellence and inspiring leadership.

Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir Adjutant General & Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman, Surgeon General.