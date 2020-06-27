Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Friday fixed July 6, a date to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed and others through video link in Park Lane reference.

The court ordered NAB to make arrangements for attendance of former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused from Karachi through video link.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on Park Lane corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam against Zardari and others filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, Farouk H. Naek filed a plea seeking one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari which was accepted by the court.

Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek pleaded that his client had no fear of his trial but he was unable to travel Islamabad due to coronavirus outbreak. The government had instructed the over 60 year old citizens to avoid coming outside, he said.

The NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the Supreme Court had ordered to use modern technology to complete the trials in pending cases. The proceeding was being disturbed due to non appearance of one man, he pleaded and prayed the court to indict Asif Zardari through video link.

The court ordered the NAB to make arrangements for presentation of all accused from Karachi through video link.

However, the NAB produced Omni Group’s Head Anwar Majeed through video link from a hospital in Karachi. To a question by the court, Anwar Majeed said that his health was better than before.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.