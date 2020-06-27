Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to KP Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir has said the Khyber Pakhunkhwa government is enhancing the capacity of the public sector hospitals to effectively handle the Covid-19 situation.

He expressed these view while briefing media at the Civil Secretariat here yesterday.

He said the number of high dependency beds would be increased to 1,644 by the end of July, while the intensive care unit beds in public sector hospitals would also be increased to 330.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority would provide 40 ICU beds, 310 high dependency beds, and 100 oxygen isolated beds to three major hospitals of the province.

Ajmal Wazir stated the number of Covid-19 tests would be increased to 10,000 per day by the end of July.

He said the capacity of the public sector laboratories would also be increased to 7,000 per day, while the private laboratories’ capacity would be enhanced to 3,000 per day.

He said the number of corona tests in the Khyber Medical University would be enhanced to 3100, Swat lab to 900, Abbottabad lab to 900, HMC lab to 190, KTH lab to 150 and Mardan lab capacity would be increased to 250 per day. Similarly, the Swabi lab’s capacity would be enhanced to 450, Bannu lab to 450, Kohat and Dir lab to 450, and Dera Ismail Khan lab capacity would reach to 650 per day.

Ajmal Wazir said that the Khyber Pakhunkhwa government has sent a letter to the Peshawar High Court for nomination of a judge for the Judicial Commission to probe the recent police torture on a citizen in Tahkal incident.

Ajmal Wazir said the judicial commission would identify those responsible for the incident, who would be tried in accordance with law.

He assured that the government would make public the inquiry report of the incident.

Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government had action against the police personnel soon after the video went viral on social media.

He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan four police personnel including the SHO Tehkal police station were suspended and a case was also lodged against them.

Ajmal wazir said the SSP Operations was also removed from his post for his alleged involvement in the case, adding that on the misconduct and wrongdoings of few personnel the whole police department should not be blamed.

He said the police force has rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism, while they have also been serving on frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advisor to chief minister also expressed deep condolence on the demise of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Syed Manawar Hassan. He prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.