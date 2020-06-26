Share:

DUBAI -Panasonic has announced the launch of a new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, the LUMIX G100, designed and developed for creating versatile video content represented by Vlog (Video+Blog). Although these types of video content are open to everyone, video quality is required to acquire maximum viewing. However, it is not always necessary to have a bulky video camera with more features and functions than you can manage. The new LUMIX G100 packs an assortment of attributes that is just right for vlogging into a remarkably compact and lightweight body. Combining assured photo quality as a camera and high sound quality, the LUMIX G100 dramatically enhances your video quality and experience with easy operation.