Education is the movement from darkness to light. The demise of a pioneer of a renowned institute is really shocking and horrifying news. The sudden death of Professor Nisar Siddique, founder of IBA Sukkur, is an irreparable loss for Sindh and the country.

He was, for the modern era, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, exemplary for generations to come.

There is no denying the fact that he was a ray of hope for the poor to ignite the candle of resplendent careers. Mr Nisar sponsored hundreds of poor and orphan students in their battle for a brighter future.

A plethora of students, belonging to the poor strata of society, graduated with flying colors. By and large, the reason the Sukkur IBA, Sindh became prestigious, and its fame spread like forest fire in Pakistan is adroitness of Mr. Siddique.

Even when the situation is bleak, every dark cloud has a silver lining. I hope his successor will follow the way he chose in letter and spirit.

Furthermore, it is of paramount importance that higher authorities pay heed to key posts lying vacant in one of the prestigious institutes of Sindh. In order to keep the alma mater shining bright, and enlighten hope in thousands of students, a visionary and missionary civil servant is immediately required.

Therefore, the government must nominate an eligible and deserving civil servant for the key position of Vice Chancellor in IBA Sukkur University to keep the standard of education high and save the futures of our youth.

Nuzair Ahmed Jamro,

Shikarpur, Sindh