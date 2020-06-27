Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three children were found dead after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish their mother who left him and started living with her parents. The incident took place in Dera Muslim village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli. The dead bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy where they have been identified as Usman (9), Faizan (4) and Rida (4). The father namely Noor Muhammad reportedly escaped to Karachi after committing the crime. Police registered a case against the accused and began investigation.

According to details, a brawl occurred between Noor Muhammad and her wife who then left his house and started living with her parents. They said the man locked his two sons and a daughter in a trunk where they died of suffocation. The man fled to Karachi to avoid being arrested by police.

They said some villagers alerted police about the occurrence of the sadistic incident. Police rushed to the scene and recovered the dead bodies of children from the trunk. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin, when contacted, confirmed that three dead bodies were dumped in a trunk and police shifted them to hospital for post-mortem. He said the reason behind the murder of the children is yet to be known.

He said forensic experts along with investigators of HIU are collecting evidences from the crime scene. A case has been registered against the killer, he said.