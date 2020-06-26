Share:

SARGODHA -Achieving another milestone, the University of Sargodha has been ranked at 401+ in the World Young University Rankings 2020, released by the Times Higher Education.

Only 8 universities from Pakistan could make it to this ranking, with GCU Lahore scoring the same points while COMSAT University Islamabad ranked 151-200, and LUMS and NUST 251-300.

Earlier, Times Higher Education ranked Sargodha University as 401+ University in Asia, 500+ University in Emerging Economies, 600+ University in terms of its Impact on SGDs, and 1000+ University in the world. The University was also ranked 401-450 Asian University in the QS University Rankings for 2019 and 2020.