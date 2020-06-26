Share:

ISLAMABAD -Water inflow in major rivers has further jumped to 409,300 cusecs from 380,000 cusecs due to melting of snow and rainy season.

According to River System Authority (IRSA), the water inflow was recorded as 409,300 cusecs against outflow of 316,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 183,700 cusecs against outflow of 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.72 feet, which was 66.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 49,600 cusecs against outflow of 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded at 1212.80 feet, which was 172.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded at 93,900 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 51,000 cusecs. The Kabul River is still running in flood at Nowshera. The release of water at Kalabagh,Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 192,500, 178,500 and 54,600 cusecs respectively. The total water storage stood at 6.637 million acre feet.a